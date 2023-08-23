Birthday Club
Nearly $3 million awarded to 8 Ky. organizations to combat opioid abuse

Martie Salt interviews doctors trying to curb opioid dependence after surgery in this edition...
Martie Salt interviews doctors trying to curb opioid dependence after surgery in this edition of Medical Moment on April 20, 2023.(WNDU)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that they will distribute nearly $3 million to eight Kentucky organizations.

They say that’s through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

One of those organizations includes Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

According to a release, the following organizations each received $300,000 from the RCORP-Overdose Response program to help combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic in rural areas of Kentucky:

  • Purchase District Health Department based in Paducah, KY
  • Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network, Inc. in Corbin, KY
  • Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg, KY
  • St. Claire Medical Center, Inc. in Morehead, KY
  • Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. in Richmond, KY

The following organizations in Kentucky received federal funding under the RCORP-Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) program, which provides prevention, treatment, and recovery in communities across the Commonwealth:

  • $500,000 for Kentucky River Community Care, Inc. in Hazard, KY
  • $500,000 for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Inc. in Madisonville, KY
  • $395,129 for St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY

