Nearly $3 million awarded to 8 Ky. organizations to combat opioid abuse
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that they will distribute nearly $3 million to eight Kentucky organizations.
They say that’s through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
One of those organizations includes Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
According to a release, the following organizations each received $300,000 from the RCORP-Overdose Response program to help combat the opioid and substance abuse epidemic in rural areas of Kentucky:
- Purchase District Health Department based in Paducah, KY
- Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network, Inc. in Corbin, KY
- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg, KY
- St. Claire Medical Center, Inc. in Morehead, KY
- Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. in Richmond, KY
The following organizations in Kentucky received federal funding under the RCORP-Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) program, which provides prevention, treatment, and recovery in communities across the Commonwealth:
- $500,000 for Kentucky River Community Care, Inc. in Hazard, KY
- $500,000 for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Inc. in Madisonville, KY
- $395,129 for St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.