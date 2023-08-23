Birthday Club
Muhlenberg County deputies catch fugitive with loaded gun, drugs after chase

Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald
Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office say a wanted fugitive was caught in Central City yesterday morning.

Authorities say they tried catching Kenneth Fitzgerald while he was leaving a motel, but he took off in his car, nearly ramming into Kentucky State Police cruiser and hitting several people.

We’re told Fitzgerald hit two parked cars before crashing and running off into the woods.

Officials say they caught him with meth, fentanyl, marijuana and a loaded gun.

Another person, who authorities are calling his accomplice, was also arrested.

Lee Adams, the alleged accomplice, was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail and is facing drug related charges.

