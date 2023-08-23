Birthday Club
Man accused of pointing gun inside car found with weapons and pot, police say

28-year-old Demareonta Jones
28-year-old Demareonta Jones(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after a woman claims a passenger in her car pulled a gun and tried to push her out of a moving vehicle.

Officers say it happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the woman told them she was driving and got into an argument with 28-year-old Demareonta Jones.

She says Jones had a red and black bag in his lap, pulled out a black handgun, and pointed it at her.

The woman says after he tried to push her out of the car, she pulled into a parking lot.

That’s when she says Jones got out and ran. The woman then called 911 on the way to the Casey’s on S. Green River Road.

Police say during their investigation, they got a search warrant for Jones’ apartment.

Officers say they found a bag and a gun matching the women’s description, as well as ammunition, another gun, digital scales, several glass jars of marijuana totaling 1.6 pounds, and $730 in cash.

Jones faces several charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, marijuana dealing, and gun possession charges.

