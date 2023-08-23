Major drug distributor busted in Madisonville, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives in Hopkins County are working on keeping drugs off the streets of Madisonville.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested 30-year-old Taylor Metheny, a woman they say has been distributing crystal meth to others in Hopkins County.

Detectives teamed up with DEA Paducah last summer after receiving information about a drug trafficking operation within the county.

In late May, officers and DEA special agents say they spoke with the drug distributor while executing a search warrant, which led to a large amount of drugs.

We’re told Metheny was indicted by a grand jury a few weeks ago on federal charges of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

On August 18, detectives arrested Metheny and booked her into the Hopkins County Jail, where she is still currently lodged.

