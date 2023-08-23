Birthday Club
Local Red Cross volunteer headed to Maui after wildfire

By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Red Cross volunteer is on their way to Maui after the devastating and deadly wildfire.

115 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 900 people are still unaccounted for. According to NBC news this is the deadliest wildfire in US modern history.

The Indiana National Guard has been deployed to Maui but more help is on the way, this time from the Red Cross.

We spoke with Red Cross Volunteer Daryl Moore today who will be heading to Maui about what’s expected of him.

“It’s just real basic taking care of people who have been through a lot,” said Moore.

Moore says that he’ll likely be stationed at checking people in, providing them blankets, and offering a listening ear if anyone seeking shelter wants to talk.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

