Kindergarten Kick-Off to take over Hopkins Co. Elementary Schools

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Kindergarten Kick Off is happening Wednesday.

That’s happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at every Hopkins County Elementary School.

Officials say this is a chance for students and parents to meet their teachers and get a tour of the school.

It’s also a time for students to meet other students and have some fun.

School officials say that parents must be with their kids the entire time.

Of course, this all comes ahead of the first day of school for Hopkins County students next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

