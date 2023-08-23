Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

It’s hot: Evansville Rescue Mission needs water

It’s hot: Evansville Rescue Mission needs water
By Brian Cissell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drinking lots of water is super important during this high heat, which is why a local homeless shelter is asking for your help.

Staff at the Evansville Rescue Mission say they are going through water bottles like crazy.

When temps are above 95 degrees, a lot of people come to the Rescue Mission to escape the heat.

Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says every bit helps.

“It’s been hot. So we’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of people that just want to stay inside and stay of those elements. Being downtown, there’s not a lot of trees that you can sit under or shade that you can find. Come in and get out of the weather. Get some air conditioning,” said Gorman.

If you are interested in donating water, you can drop it off at their downtown facility at 500 East Walnut Street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing

Latest News

Help wanted! Patoka Lake cleanup set for Sept. 28
Help wanted! Patoka Lake cleanup set for Sept. 28
Work on Young Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. lasting a few more weeks
Work on Young Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. lasting a few more weeks
New, bigger jail opens in Dubois Co.
New, bigger jail opens in Dubois Co.
EVPL makes changes to catalog system, what it means for you