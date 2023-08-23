It’s hot: Evansville Rescue Mission needs water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drinking lots of water is super important during this high heat, which is why a local homeless shelter is asking for your help.

Staff at the Evansville Rescue Mission say they are going through water bottles like crazy.

When temps are above 95 degrees, a lot of people come to the Rescue Mission to escape the heat.

Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says every bit helps.

“It’s been hot. So we’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of people that just want to stay inside and stay of those elements. Being downtown, there’s not a lot of trees that you can sit under or shade that you can find. Come in and get out of the weather. Get some air conditioning,” said Gorman.

If you are interested in donating water, you can drop it off at their downtown facility at 500 East Walnut Street.

