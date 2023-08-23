Birthday Club
Hopeful youngsters take to the stage, trying out for the Fall Festival’s “Amateur Hour”

Tryouts for Amateur Hour at Mater Dei
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inside of Mater Dei High School’s auditorium, the competition is fierce.

As part of the 2023 West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival, any and all talented young performers were asked to take to the stage, hoping to secure their spot on the main stage in the first week of October at the “Amateur Hour” competition.

Kicking off at 5:30 P.M. on August 23 and 24, singers, dancers, martial artists and more ranging in age from Pre-School to 24 years old were able to put their talents to the test.

In return, they’ll be able to vie for prize money and trophies if they lead their age division.

Mitch Carter spoke with Zach Fleenor, the 2023 Chairman for the event.

