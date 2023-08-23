Birthday Club
Here’s why Evansville tap water might taste different soon

(WGEM)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those living in Evansville might notice the flavor of tap water changing in the coming weeks.

This is because twice a year, utility officials temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process.

Some might notice a slight change in taste and smell of their tap water after August 28, according to the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

We’re told the switch, which is done to to keep water mains clean and free of harmful bacteria, will continue until mid-October.

“The temporary change will ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe drinking water to EWSU customers throughout the year,” says EWSU officials.

The EWSU says water will be regularly checked to ensure it meets or exceeds federal Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

