Here’s when and where you can place sports bets in Kentucky

Another step forward for sports betting in Kentucky
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Another major step forward for legalized sports betting in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved temporary licenses for sports wagering operators.

[Previous story: Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorizes temporary sports wagering licenses to 7 racetracks]

Governor Andy Beshear always said the goal was to get operation off the ground by the start of the NFL season.

That will be the case. While mobile betting won’t be available until September 28, Ellis Park is one of nine places Kentuckians can physically go to and place bets starting September 7, the same day the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the NFL season.

“Those are the big dates coming up,” said John Wholihan, the director of marketing for Mint Gaming Hall.

Wholihan says the commonwealth was able to work together well to make a September launch a reality.

“Now, people should be on the lookout for announcements and of course there will be advertising and a lot of promotion on how to somewhat pre-sign up for the mobile betting on your phone,” Wholihan said.

The legal sports report shows surrounding states have seen billions of dollars in sports bets placed, with the NFL bringing in far and away the most betting slips.

The site says Indiana has seen over $12 billion in bets places, Illinois has seen upwards of $24 billion.

Executive Director of Henderson Economic Development Missy Vanderpool says tax revenue for sports wagering in Kentucky is expected to be around $23 million annually. The new income for the state eventually makes it’s way back to local economies.

“That revenue will be put into pension funds, it’ll also be put into infrastructure, roads, broadband, economic development funds,” Vanderpool said.

Ellis Park will be home to five sports betting kiosks starting Sept. 7 where you can go to place legal sports bets.

