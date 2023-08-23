Henderson Co. Schools begin year with new weapons detector in place

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With students returning back to the classroom, a big concern for parents is safety.

That’s why Henderson County School officials are putting in a new security system in place.

Wednesday marks the first day that Henderson County Schools will be using their new weapons detector system.

The metal detector like structures will be at the front doors of the schools.

Officials say students will walk through the detectors in order to enter the building.

The detectors will screen for weapons and other items not allowed in school without having to remove their backpacks.

Students will just have to hand off their computers as they are walking through.

The system is a joint effort between law enforcement and the schools that was announced over the summer.

Since then training has been taking place to make sure staff knows how to use the system.

The detectors will be in school buildings including Henderson County High School, North and South Middle, and Central Academy.

