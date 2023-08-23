Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson Co. Schools begin year with new weapons detector in place

Henderson Co. Schools begins year with new weapons detector in place
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - With students returning back to the classroom, a big concern for parents is safety.

That’s why Henderson County School officials are putting in a new security system in place.

Wednesday marks the first day that Henderson County Schools will be using their new weapons detector system.

The metal detector like structures will be at the front doors of the schools.

Officials say students will walk through the detectors in order to enter the building.

The detectors will screen for weapons and other items not allowed in school without having to remove their backpacks.

Students will just have to hand off their computers as they are walking through.

The system is a joint effort between law enforcement and the schools that was announced over the summer.

[Related Story: County high school brings enhanced security measures to the building]

Since then training has been taking place to make sure staff knows how to use the system.

The detectors will be in school buildings including Henderson County High School, North and South Middle, and Central Academy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky, Indiana applying for $632.3M federal grant
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson Co. Schools begins year with new weapons detector in place
Henderson Co. Schools begins year with new weapons detector in place
GRADD receives Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award
GRADD receives Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award