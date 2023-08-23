Help wanted! Patoka Lake cleanup set for Sept. 28

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Patoka Lake Cleanup Day is happening next month.

Organizers are asking the public to come out and help pick up trash along the shore and roadways.

Sign-ups are open to everyone.

The event is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 28.

After the clean-up, organizers will host a free fish fry for everyone.

Since 2008, more than 1,700 volunteers have collected around 4,300 pounds of trash at the event.

