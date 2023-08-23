GRADD receives Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Green River Area Development District have been given an award by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The group was given the Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award for their work on the Lisman Workforce Complex project.

That project aimed to offer technical education and certification for trades in the GRADD region.

This project has allowed a nearby community college to expand their class sizes for their CDL, utility lineman, and newly created diesel mechanic programs,

