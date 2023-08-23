Birthday Club
Former Evansville high school teacher going to prison for sex crime

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Cody McCormick Mugshot(Source: Daviess County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville high school teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison for traveling across state lines to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

[Related: Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor]

According to court documents, 28-year-old Cody McCormick was also sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release.

McCormick was charged back in November after investigators say he communicated online with an undercover agent he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purposes of engaging in sexual contact.

They say McCormick traveled from Evansville to Owensboro to meet her, and was then arrested.

