Florida artist brings fresh paint to Jasper Riverwalk

New mural on its way to Jasper riverwalk
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new mural is on its way to the Jasper Riverwalk.

It’s called the River of Dreams - at least that’s what it will be called when it’s finished.

The artist, Laura Pommier, says her inspiration comes from lots of color, circles and nature.

Pommier has painted close to eight murals and has loved art her whole life.

What else makes her special? She lives in Florida, but is from Jasper.

“I lived here for probably 25 to 30 years,” Pommier said. “I haven’t been back since 2017, it’s like I never left. Things just work out in their own way.”

Pommier tells us murals like this take preparation, even before any paint hits the canvas.

“We’ve been working on it for over a year and a half,” she said.

Once the designs are done, approved and everything is scheduled, the real art begins.

“I can’t wait to start the lily pads on the ceiling. I can’t imagine what it’s gonna look like when I put those on there, it’s gonna look awesome,” Pommier said.

Even though it all takes weeks and months and years of work, Pommier says it never gets old.

“I just find the whole process exciting and exhilarating,” she said.

The mural is expected to be done by mid-September, then she’ll start on another mural for the Dubois County Visitors Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

