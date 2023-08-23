Birthday Club
EVPL makes changes to catalog system, what it means for you

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need to go to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library before the end of the month, make sure you have your library card on you.

That’s because the library is upgrading their online catalog system.

Beginning today, access to your account on the website is unavailable.

They say they’re modernizing their system to create a better experience for patrons. Here’s a few things to know in the meantime.

Interlibrary loan requests will not be processed until September 5.

If you need to check out a book, make sure you have your physical library card on you between now and August 29.

All library materials returned until the end of the month will not be checked in until after the 30th or later. That also means due dates will be extended.

For a full list of their updates, visit EVPL.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

