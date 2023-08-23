EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/2-mile to two miles in dense fog. On alert for a dangerous heat wave that will ease by Friday night.

Today through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies coupled with high humidity as high temperatures surge in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. However, the heat index values will soar 105 to 114° each afternoon.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The safest time to be outside...before 10:00 a.m. and after sunset. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during peak heating, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to ease into the lower 90s behind a trailing cold front. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

