Community leaders speak out about gun violence following Neblett Center shooting

OPD asks public for details on Neblett Center shooting
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Following Monday’s shooting at the H.L Neblett Community Center, Breaking the Cycle mentors are speaking out about the need for resources for the city’s youth.

Breaking the Cycle is an organization that aims to keep Owensboro’s youth from crime and gun violence by getting them involved in their community.

Organization mentor Demarcus Curry said he was once a “troubled youth”, but having good role models turned his life around.

Curry said preventing more shootings like the one at the H.L. Neblett Community Center means being proactive.

“Whatever we can do as people, whatever we can do as a community, we need to be doing that now,” he said. “We cannot wait until another event like the one that recently happened takes place, or that would just be another cycle.”

Instead, Curry said it is important to get kids involved while their young. He said that can look like having a simple conversation with a role model or playing a fun game of basketball.

“I know I’m not going to be able to reach all of them, but if I can reach one person, then I know I’m doing something good, something positive,” he said.

Curry said he wishes the city had more ways to get youth involved, and he even asked the city council to create a youth council towards that end a few years ago.

However, Curry said incidents like the one at the Neblett Center the shooting incident near the Dugan Best Recreation Center back in December 2021 sometimes discourage kids from using community resources.

Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Dylan Evans says keeping community resources like the community centers and recreation centers in the city safe is one of their priorities.

“We do want these kids to go out and have a safe space, whether that’s Dugan Best or whether the H.L. Neblett Center or Girls Incorporated. We want our community kids to feel safe and have a safe space to go,” he said.

Officer Evans also said incidents of firearms being discharged and shootings are down 66% this year compared to the same time period last year.

OPD is still looking for a suspect involved in Monday night’s shooting at the H.L Neblett Center.

Evans said if anyone has any information about the incident, they can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

