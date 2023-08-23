Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, the states where people have been affected are New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and California.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky, Indiana applying for $632.3M federal grant
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/23 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home