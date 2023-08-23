Brutal heat through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday temperatures again rose into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 110. The hazardous heat will hang on through Friday, then begin to diminish over the weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday will top out near 100, close to records both days. On Saturday, highs will stay in the lower 90s. A cold front will flush out the heat and replenish cooler drier air across the Tri-State by Sunday. Highs on Sunday will stop in the middle 80s and lows will dip into the middle 60s by Monday morning. We should stay in the 80s through the middle of next week.

