Break-in reported at South Hopkins Middle School

Break-in reported at South Hopkins Middle School
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a break-in at South Hopkins Middle School.

The sheriff’s office says that happened Saturday, August 12 at around 3:56 a.m.

According to a social media post, the suspect, who is a female broke a window in a cafeteria to get in.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene they were told the suspect was believed to be hurt from going through the window.

Officials say blood samples were collected from the broken glass.

HCSO says they are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved.

They say multiple items were taken from the property including a zero-turn riding lawnmower.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

