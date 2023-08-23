Birthday Club
120+ mph chase ends with Indianapolis man arrested in Gibson County

Donavan Golder
Donavan Golder(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GIBSON CO,, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old man from Indianapolis is accused of leading deputies on a high speed chase through Gibson County.

Tuesday evening, dispatch advised to local law enforcement officials that a Pike County deputy was trying to catch up with a black car that was hitting speeds of 124 mph on I-69.

Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies say they pulled the driver over and were able to smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Authorities arrested Donavan Golder, 21, of Indianapolis, and booked him into the Gibson County Jail.

He faces charges of Possession of Marijuana over 30 grams with a Prior Conviction, Driving While Suspended Prior and Reckless Driving.

We’re told he has since posted a $650 bond.

