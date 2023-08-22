Warrick Co. Humane Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On August 29, the Warrick Humane Society will be hosting a low cost vaccine clinic.

Officials say registration opens at 8 and the clinic begins at 9. It’s scheduled to go until noon or later if pets are still being seen.

They are only taking 50 pets during the clinic. It will be at the humane society, services include vaccines for rabies, heartworm prevention, kennel cough, and more.

The humane society will only accept cash or card.

