Vanderburgh Co. city officials advocate for pay increase

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amid staffing shortages, many Vanderburgh County departments are asking for pay raises to stay competitive.

Vanderburgh County deputy prosecutors are asking to raise starting pay by about $9,000 to match compensation for other counties of the same size.

Public defenders are asking for funding for an additional four full-time positions and a 77 percent raise for full-time workers.

In 2022, the County Council approved significant raises for sheriff deputies, but Sheriff Noah Robinson says increased pay has not solved all their staffing problems.

“It has not been as effective as we hoped it would be recruiting new individuals,” said Robinson. “Unfortunately, the job is still significantly very challenging and, by some folks, not necessarily desirable.”

Sheriff Robinson says the raises have helped retain deputies who might have left, but they’ve had little success hiring new deputies.

The county council will adopt a finalized budget by mid-October.

