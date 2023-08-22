Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

USI Men’s & Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules released

USI Conference Schedule
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its basketball schedules, for this season. USI men’s and women’s schedules, are the same, since they play conference doubleheaders.

The Eagles host Morehead State on January 20th. Five days later, Western Illinois is in town, as part of a three-game homestand. Eastern Illinois also comes to town, so the men will see former Aces star, Marty Simmons. SIU Edwardsville next pays a visit, and later, USI closes out the regular season home slate, with SEMO, on March 2.

Some of the away games include trips to SEMO on December 28th and SIUE on January 11th. USI also travels to U-T Martin on February 15, Morehead on the 20th, and Western Illinois on the 24th, as part of a four-game road trip.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
Touchdown Live POTW= Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
Touchdown Live POTW= Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
Jasper vs Central boys soccer
Jasper vs Central boys soccer
Bosse Wood Memorial Volleyball
Bosse Wood Memorial Volleyball