USI Men’s & Women’s Basketball Conference Schedules released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its basketball schedules, for this season. USI men’s and women’s schedules, are the same, since they play conference doubleheaders.

The Eagles host Morehead State on January 20th. Five days later, Western Illinois is in town, as part of a three-game homestand. Eastern Illinois also comes to town, so the men will see former Aces star, Marty Simmons. SIU Edwardsville next pays a visit, and later, USI closes out the regular season home slate, with SEMO, on March 2.

Some of the away games include trips to SEMO on December 28th and SIUE on January 11th. USI also travels to U-T Martin on February 15, Morehead on the 20th, and Western Illinois on the 24th, as part of a four-game road trip.

