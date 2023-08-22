USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the The United States Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine that protects newborns from RSV.

The vaccine, made by Pfizer, is given to mothers late in their pregnancies and provides protection to infants through their first six months of life.

In a trial of more than 7,000 pregnant people and their infants, the vaccine cut the risk that infants needed to see a doctor or be admitted to the hospital.

One pediatrician says this will help keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

”To watch your child struggle to breathe is just devastating,” said pediatrician, Dr. Bill Selby. “For a physician to watch a child struggle to breathe, and know there is nothing we can do to help them, is devastating. And so getting rid of all that angst and having healthier children will be great for everybody.”

Dr. Selby says that with the vaccination, and the monoclonal antibodies that was approved earlier this year. He believes there will be significantly less hospitalizations this upcoming RSV season this winter.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.