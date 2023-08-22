Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

8/22 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Dense fog is lingering in roadways throughout the Tri-State this morning.

We’ll let you know how it will effect your morning commute.

New on sunrise, one person was shot Monday night during a verbal altercation inside the Neblett Center in Owensboro.

Breaking news overnight, a man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing a murder charge.

We are on alert for a dangerous heat wave that will remain through the work week.

Meanwhile, we’ll show you how the Tri-State is adjusting.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

