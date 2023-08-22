Tri-State band nominated for Dove Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A songwriter from Pike County has turned big time Christian rock star.

Michael Cochren is from Winslow, Indiana and although that may be a small town, it hasn’t stopped him from pursuing and now living his dream.

After traveling across the country and over 100 written songs later, Cochren’s band Cochren & Co. is now being nominated for a Dove Award, but it’s been a long journey getting to this point.

Cochren & Co. has played 150 shows this year. They have over two dozen released songs, a record label and tour the country selling out shows.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Cochren said.

But like everyone else, the band had to start somewhere.

“I started out having a band right out of high school. We started out, we were pretty bad but we had a lot of fun,” Cochren said.

Cochren started the band in his hometown singing covers and playing at local venues on the weekends.

“I called it the Michael Cochren band, super original,” he said.

Other band members eventually faded away getting what Cochren described as ‘real jobs.’

Cochren though, couldn’t let it go and it shifted to be faith-based.

“I always dreamed of doing this. I really wanted to write music that pointed people to their faith as well and where they could find hope and find inspiration for their lives,” Cochren said.

Not only did continuing to pursue music give Cochren his biggest passion in life, it brought him the real love of his life -- his wife, Leah.

“We were playing at the college I graduated from, Oakland City University. She, my wife, was opening the concert with her sister, they had like a duet thing they were doing. I heard her sound checking as we were loading our stuff in and I was totally joking but I nudged guitar player and I was like ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,’” Cochren said.

Now Leah is a backup vocalist, pianist and guitarist in the band.

Now the band is nominated for a Dove Award for their song “The Lows.”

“For the Christian music space, it would be as prestigious as a Grammy,” Cochren said.

With his fame only seeming to grow, Cochren says he’ll never forget where he came from and he’ll never lose his love for music.

“We’ve been doing this in some capacity for 13 years now and in some ways it feels like we’re just getting started,” he said.

Cochren & Co. will find out if they won a Dove award live on October 17.

They have another tour planned for this fall.

