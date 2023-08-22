Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: East 24th St. to close in Owensboro beginning Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Wednesday, RWRA will close East 24th Street from Daviess Street to J.R. Miller Boulevard for sewer repairs.

The work is expected to last one week, pending no delays or inclement weather. Traffic will be detoured appropriately.

Officials urge drivers to please use caution and pay attention while driving in the area.

