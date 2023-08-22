Otters’ Myers named Frontier League Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League announced Monday afternoon that Evansville Otters outfielder Noah Myers has been named the Player of the Week.

Across the last week, Myers has hit for a .455 average (10 for 22) with 10 runs scored, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases. In Thursday, August 17th game in Florence, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles, seven RBIs and a pair of walks.

Myers, a rookie out of Tilbury, Ontario, hit the ground running in 2023, picking up hits in 15 of his first 17 games as an Otter. As the season has progressed, Myers has continued to impress with his defense, speed and offensive production, earning himself an All-Star Game appearance as well.

The Otters return to Bosse Field for their final regular season homestand this week as the Joliet Slammers and Florence Y’alls come to town. Tuesday is a Fifth Third Bank Family Night and includes a Bag Cooler Giveaway from Indiana 811.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

