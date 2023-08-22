New Webster County coffee shop officially opens

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a new coffee shop is officially opening its doors in Webster County.

“Nutmegs Eats and Sweets” isn’t brand new to the Poole community.

The business used to be drive-through style and operated out of the owners home.

Now, a permanent shop has officially opened up just off Highway 41A North.

Nutmegs’ offers coffees, cupcakes, and cookies.

They are famously known for their take and bake meals.

