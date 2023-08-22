Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New Webster County coffee shop officially opens

New Webster County coffee shop officially opens
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, a new coffee shop is officially opening its doors in Webster County.

“Nutmegs Eats and Sweets” isn’t brand new to the Poole community.

The business used to be drive-through style and operated out of the owners home.

Now, a permanent shop has officially opened up just off Highway 41A North.

Nutmegs’ offers coffees, cupcakes, and cookies.

They are famously known for their take and bake meals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

New Webster County coffee shop officially opens
New Webster County coffee shop officially opens
Excessive heat moves high school football practice to early morning
Excessive heat moves high school football practice to early morning
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
8/22 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines