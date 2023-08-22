New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest chapter of the American Red Cross is sharing some history in the form of a new exhibit.

Officials say this chapter has been based out of Evansville since March 1917, and this display will show a timeline of its service since then.

The exhibit will include the group’s service during the world wars to present day events, like disaster relief and life-saving training.

Former Red Cross Executive director Theo Boots says the community has made the history of the Red Cross.

“People of our community, that’s what kept us alive and the needs that has happened over the years,” said Boots. “They’ve always been there, and we know that they’ll always be there, but that’s why it’s important to have a strong Southwest Red Cross chapter to be there for the next 100 years.”

Two volunteers were also honored for reaching 50 years of service with the Red Cross. These volunteers, both from Posey County, have held numerous positions during their five decades of service.

