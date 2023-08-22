Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise

LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is getting ready to leave Evansville on its annual fundraising cruise.

According to officials, the ship will leave Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

From there, it will go north and stop in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, on August 30.

After that, it will head south and make stops in Dubuque, Iowa, and Hannibal, Missouri.

The ship will then make its way back to Evansville.

It is scheduled to arrive on September 21.

The public is asked to come out Wednesday with their flags to see the ship and its crew off.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

Parts of Henderson County under boil advisory
Parts of Henderson County under boil advisory
Dog being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
New Webster County coffee shop officially opens
New Webster County coffee shop officially opens