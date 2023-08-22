LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is getting ready to leave Evansville on its annual fundraising cruise.

According to officials, the ship will leave Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

From there, it will go north and stop in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, on August 30.

After that, it will head south and make stops in Dubuque, Iowa, and Hannibal, Missouri.

The ship will then make its way back to Evansville.

It is scheduled to arrive on September 21.

The public is asked to come out Wednesday with their flags to see the ship and its crew off.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.