Hottest days yet to come

100 possible Thursday and Friday
8/22 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Tuesday rose into the middle 90s with dewpoints in the upper 70s...a dangerous combination of heat and humidity for anybody doing outdoor activities. The excessive heat warning will continue through Friday. Highs will peak near 100 on Thursday. This would mark the second time we’ve hit the century mark this year—the last time was on July 28. The heat index will hover near 110-115 during the afternoon hours each day through Friday. Our heat dome should start to break down over the weekend. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s for Sunday and the first half of next week. A few scattered showers may pop up Saturday night into Sunday as we transition back to cooler temps.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

