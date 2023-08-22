Friday football games pushed back due to heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC Athletics officials say all SIAC Athletics football games have been pushed back Friday because to the extreme heat.

Both the Jasper at Harrison game and the Vincennes Lincoln at Reitz game are now at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Bosse at Central and North at Memorial are at 8 p.m. CST.

There are other area corporations that have announced game time changes.

Be sure to check your school or team’s social media before you head out to football games this Friday.

