Friday football games pushed back due to heat

(Action News 5)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC Athletics officials say all SIAC Athletics football games have been pushed back Friday because to the extreme heat.

Both the Jasper at Harrison game and the Vincennes Lincoln at Reitz game are now at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Bosse at Central and North at Memorial are at 8 p.m. CST.

There are other area corporations that have announced game time changes.

Be sure to check your school or team’s social media before you head out to football games this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

