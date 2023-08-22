Birthday Club
Excessive heat moves high school football practice to early morning

By Haley Kerby and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an attempt to dodge the heat, afternoon football practices have been moved to the morning for the remainder of the week.

This means student athletes are expected to attend practices from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. before the start of school.

This shows the dedication of its students and coaches to keep a roll going for their athletic success.

While the temperatures are definitely down, our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby says it’s still pretty steamy out there.

Tuesday morning, Kerby attended North High School’s football practice.

She got the chance to speak with North’s football coach, Joe Paridaen, about why moving practice times was so important and how it will affect the rest of the week.

You can watch that interview in the video above.

