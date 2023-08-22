Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing

Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after police say he stabbed another man.

According to an affidavit, 35-year-old Devin Clements got into an argument with another man at an apartment on Cherry Street early Sunday morning.

Police say this led to Clements stabbing the man and leaving the area.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

On Monday, police got a tip Clements was at an apartment on Vann Avenue. That’s when officers called him out of the apartment and arrested him.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

35-year-old Devin Clements
35-year-old Devin Clements(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

8/22 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
8/22 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
8/22 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Warrick Co. Humane Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic