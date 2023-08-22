Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after police say he stabbed another man.

According to an affidavit, 35-year-old Devin Clements got into an argument with another man at an apartment on Cherry Street early Sunday morning.

Police say this led to Clements stabbing the man and leaving the area.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

On Monday, police got a tip Clements was at an apartment on Vann Avenue. That’s when officers called him out of the apartment and arrested him.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

35-year-old Devin Clements (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.