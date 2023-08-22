Birthday Club
Ellis Park moves Friday nine-race card to Monday due to excessive heat

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced Friday’s nine-race card has been postponed to Monday.

They say that’s due to an excessive heat warning in the Henderson area.

The Tri-State area is on alert for temperatures in the high 90s with heat index readings of 105-115 degrees until Thursday night.

[Previous Story: Alert: Dangerous Heat Wave]

Ellis Park officials say the entirety of Friday’s card will shift to Monday and will not be re-drawn. First post will be 11:45 a.m.

A release shows the final three days of the Ellis Park meet will be Saturday-Monday.

At this time there are no changes to Saturday-Sunday’s cards and first posts are scheduled at 11:45 a.m.

