Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dog being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County woman is facing two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Kentucky State Police say their investigation with the Hopkins County Humane Society lasted a month.

They say several Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and were living in deplorable conditions.

Troopers say 58-year-old Nina Holm, of Dawson Springs, was found with 24 dogs.

They say several of them were being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no water, and a feces-covered floor.

Inside her home, Troopers say they found five puppies, covered in feces, locked inside of a small cage in the kitchen.

They say Holm voluntarily surrendered all of the dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.

She’s charged with 24 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

Parts of Henderson County under boil advisory
Parts of Henderson County under boil advisory
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
LST 325 preparing to head out for annual fundraising cruise
New Webster County coffee shop officially opens
New Webster County coffee shop officially opens