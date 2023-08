EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that a multi-vehicle accident shut down westbound I-64 Monday.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:14 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident on I-64 near mile marker 26.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Will will update you as this story develops.

