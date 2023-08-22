Dispatch: Stolen vehicle crash on Sweetser and Edson Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms a stolen vehicle crashed Tuesday on Sweetser and Edson Avenue in Evansville.

According to dispatch, police were patrolling the area around 4:10 p.m. and saw a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they caught up to the vehicle and before they could make a traffic stop the vehicle crashed.

Officials say the passenger was still in the vehicle when they arrived, but the driver had fled and has not been found as of now.

No one is in custody at this time.

We will update you as we continue to learn more.

