Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Stolen vehicle crash on Sweetser and Edson Ave.

(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms a stolen vehicle crashed Tuesday on Sweetser and Edson Avenue in Evansville.

According to dispatch, police were patrolling the area around 4:10 p.m. and saw a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

Police say they caught up to the vehicle and before they could make a traffic stop the vehicle crashed.

Officials say the passenger was still in the vehicle when they arrived, but the driver had fled and has not been found as of now.

No one is in custody at this time.

We will update you as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent on administrative leave
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing

Latest News

New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns
USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns
Tri-State band nominated for Dove Award
Tri-State band nominated for Dove Award
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville