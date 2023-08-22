Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Dispatch confirms someone was shot Monday night during a verbal altercation in Owensboro.

According to dispatch, two people got into a verbal fight on Monday night and one them shot the other at some point during the fight.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital.

We will update you once we learn more.

