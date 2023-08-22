Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dangerous Heat Wave

Heat Relief: Saturday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for a dangerous heat (work week) heat wave that will ease by Friday night. We are under an Excessive Heat Warning from now until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Tuesday through Friday will feature mostly sunny skies coupled with high humidity as high temperatures surge in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. However,  the heat index values will soar 105 to 115° each afternoon.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The safest time to be outside...before 10:00 a.m. and after sunset. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun during peak heating, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to cascade into the mid to upper 80s behind a trailing cold front.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

Latest News

Hazardous heat through Friday
Hazardous heat through Friday
8/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/21 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
Hazardous heat through Friday
8/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.