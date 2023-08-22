Camp Reveal saying farewell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with an Evansville nonprofit saying goodbye to a nearly century old tradition.

Evansville Rescue Mission is hosting a farewell event for Camp Reveal.

The Founder of Evansville Rescue Mission bought the land for $1 in 1927.

He started Camp Reveal to give children a place to spend time in nature and learn about God.

We told you in July, leaders made the decision to sell the property, as they need to focus their resources on the homeless population.

”I believe that Camp Reveal has been a staple for many years. Lots of people, if you ask them where they grew up or where they went to camp, where they went to get away, it was Camp reveal. This was that place for a lot of people in Evansville,” said Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman.

Evansville Rescue Mission officials say they will be opening the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children to continue on the initial vision of Camp Reveal.

