Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Camp Reveal saying farewell

Camp Reveal saying farewell
By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with an Evansville nonprofit saying goodbye to a nearly century old tradition.

Evansville Rescue Mission is hosting a farewell event for Camp Reveal.

The Founder of Evansville Rescue Mission bought the land for $1 in 1927.

He started Camp Reveal to give children a place to spend time in nature and learn about God.

We told you in July, leaders made the decision to sell the property, as they need to focus their resources on the homeless population.

”I believe that Camp Reveal has been a staple for many years. Lots of people, if you ask them where they grew up or where they went to camp, where they went to get away, it was Camp reveal. This was that place for a lot of people in Evansville,” said Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman.

Evansville Rescue Mission officials say they will be opening the Susan H. Schneider Center for Women and Children to continue on the initial vision of Camp Reveal.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent on administrative leave
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing

Latest News

USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns
USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
Camp Reveal saying farewell
Camp Reveal saying farewell
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: East 24th St. to close in Owensboro beginning Wednesday