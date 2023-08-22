Birthday Club
Boonville city officials find solution to retention pond issue

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of a Boonville neighborhood will soon be getting a solution to drainage issues from a nearby retention pond.

Last week we told you about a drainage pond that over filled and began spilling onto residents’ properties after recent heavy rains.

City officials tell us the developer built the pond but didn’t put an outlet for the water because a judge ruled, they couldn’t that they couldn’t use a nearby drainage easement.

On Monday, the Boonville Board of Public Works voted to install a drain to fix the issue.

“So now the city has elected to put it in based on a betterment that cost the taxpayers about 125 thousand dollars at this point,” said homeowner, Kevin Miller. “I just don’t think it’s tax dollars well spent.”

“Without an outlet the basin’s going to continue to overtop which is a possibility of a catastrophic event in the future,” said Boonville city engineer, Clint W. Roos.

The pipe installation will cost the city nearly thirty thousand dollars which city officials say they will recoup from the developer. The project should begin in early September.

