2 arrested after heroin, nearly 4 lbs. of meth found in Henderson, police say(Henderson Police Department)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after officers say they seized over 1,800 grams of meth while trying to serve a warrant.

According to a release, that happened on Monday in the 1000 block of Amberfield Court.

Law enforcement also seized over 50 grams of heroin.

Joseph Wallace and Jeremy Booker were arrested and booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Wallace is facing multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance and importing heroin.

Booker is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Jeremy Booker
Jeremy Booker(Henderson Police Department)
Joseph Wallace
Joseph Wallace(Henderson Police Department)

