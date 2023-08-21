Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Police say a woman tried to hide from officers inside an oven.

Officers say they went to a home on Mill Street after they saw Seliena Shoultz’s car parked outside.

Shoultz had an active felony warrant for her arrest out of Warrick County.

After knocking on the front door, police say Shoultz stopped answering them.

According to officials, once police got inside and into the kitchen of the home, they found her inside the oven.

Shoultz is charged with having a felony warrant and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Owensboro officials hold Air Show scavenger hunt
Owensboro officials hold Air Show scavenger hunt