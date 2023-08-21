Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week(WFIE)
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week one.

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: In the season opener, Atwell went 25 for 30 for 328 passing yards, rushed five times for 20 yards, and had six total touchdowns. Owensboro Catholic beat Apollo 42-6.

Trajdon Davis, QB, Henderson County: Davis went 9 for 13 for 134 passing yards, had 22 rushing attempts for 125 years, and had five total touchdowns. Henderson County defeated Meade County last Friday, 35-34.

Hayden Summers, WR, Reitz: Wide Receiver Hayden Summers had four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns last Friday. His efforts helped Reitz defeat Harrison 45-0.

Cainen Northington, RB, North: Cainen Northington ran the ball 21 times for 162 total yards. North defeated Castle 21-14.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

