Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1

Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic: In the season opener, Atwell went 25 for 30 for 328 passing yards, rushed five times for 20 yards, and had six total touchdowns. Owensboro Catholic beat Apollo 42-6.

Trajdon Davis, QB, Henderson County: Davis went 9 for 13 for 134 passing yards, had 22 rushing attempts for 125 years, and had five total touchdowns. Henderson County defeated Meade County last Friday, 35-34.

Hayden Summers, WR, Reitz: Wide Receiver Hayden Summers had four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns last Friday. His efforts helped Reitz defeat Harrison 45-0.

Cainen Northington, RB, North: Cainen Northington ran the ball 21 times for 162 total yards. North defeated Castle 21-14.

