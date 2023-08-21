Temperatures spike as USI holds its first day of classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hot days are a strain on anyone who has to be outside. As of Monday, this includes the students at USI who had their first day of classes.

Unfortunately for everybody out here today, our stretch of moderate temperatures came to a close just in time for the first day of classes here at USI, making it a very Summery first day of school.

When you think about the first day of school, you might picture students in a classic Fall setting, complete with sweaters and leaves changing colors. That was not the scene for the first day of classes at USI.

“Not today, not today, it’s pure Summer, pure summer,” said JJ Sanders, a junior studying health administration.

“This isn’t it,” said Jordan Justice, a junior studying marketing. “This temperature is not it.”

“Well, here we go, we’re starting school,” said Jacie Graber, a junior studying electrical engineering.

High temperatures paired with humidity made for a very hot start to the school year, and the forecast says much of the week could be similar if not worse.

“Gotta push through is what I tell everyone, and even myself,” said Daniela Benson, a senior studying psychology. “Just gotta push through the day no matter what. It will be stressful and very frustrating just because of how hot it is, but just gotta push through it.”

The heat became a strategic challenge for some. They say it affected their schedule for the day, their walking routes around campus, what they chose to wear, and more.

Despite all their planning, they say the temperature was still a lot to take.

“Oh it’s so hot,” said Ashleigh Anderson, a freshman studying nursing. “I was walking to my first class at 10 AM and it was so hot.”

“It’s hard because it’s like hot out here and then cold in the buildings and so you don’t know what to wear,” said Jaycie Best, a freshman studying dental hygiene.

“It’s something, that’s for sure. I probably should have worn track shorts instead of overalls,” said Graber. “It’s hot.”

University officials as well as members of different clubs had stands in high-traffic walking areas on campus offering first-day activities, as well as snacks and water to any student who needed them.

Some students say they had to get smart about how they got from place to place.

“I usually walk and stuff down to campus, but I was not going to do that today,” said Justice.

“As soon as I can walk into a building, if I have to walk through like 15 buildings I will; but like I am just so hot,” said Anderson.

No matter the given strategy, everyone had the same goal.

“Just trying to stay cool, that’s all I can do,” said Sanders.

Fortunately for all the students here today, history does indicate that all these high temperatures won’t last forever.

