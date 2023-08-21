Semi overturned on W. Ky. Parkway exit in Ohio Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office say they are working a crash on the westbound exit ramp from the Western Kentucky Parkway onto northbound Interstate 165.

They say the exit ramp is completely blocked, and is expected to be for several hours.

All through traffic will have to continue west to Huck’s Travel Center to turn around to get back onto eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway before exiting north onto Interstate 165. The exit ramp will be shut down for several hours.

Authorities say the driver is okay.

